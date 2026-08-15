'Jack and the Beanstalk' comes to life with puppets at Homewood library

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will host two performances of "Jack and the Beanstalk" by That Puppet Guy on Saturday, Aug. 22, in the library's Large Auditorium.

Performances are scheduled from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.

That Puppet Guy will use Dr. Niko's puppets to bring the familiar fairy tale to life through elaborate puppetry and imaginative storytelling.

The free performances are designed for children ages 0-12 and their families.

For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.