It's Official: Homewood Council certifies results of referendum

× Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. City Attorney Mike Kendrick opens envelopes to reveal the results of last week's referendum to change Homewood's government.

In a meeting that lasted less than seven minutes, the Homewood City Council today certified the results of last week’s referendum to change the city’s form of government.

Council President Pro Tempore Walter Jones called the meeting to order to address the lone agenda item. The vote total of 1,787 yes and 1,565 no was the same as what was reported on election day, including the totals from the five wards and the absentee ballots — 40 yes, 19 no — that were counted at City Hall.

“There were six provisional ballots,” City Attorney Mike Kendrick said, “but they weren’t recorded. The Board of Registrars has to say they are valid votes or if they are not. They came back and told us none of those provisional ballots were legal votes.”

A quorum of seven council members were present and the resolution to certify the election results passed unanimously on a rollcall vote. The certified results will be filed in Jefferson County Probate Court today. Subsequently, the results will be sent to the governor, the secretary of state and the Alabama League of Municipalities.

Homewood becomes a city manager/council form of government on Nov. 3, 2025. Until then, the city will continue to operate as it has with officials preparing for the change.

“Nothing will change,” Kendrick said of the current government. “The only thing that will change is we’ll have to redistrict to the four districts. When the next election comes up, they (candidates) will qualify in those four districts. But they take office on Nov. 3, 2025. That’s when the city manager form of government becomes effective.”

Council members have talked about possibly hiring an interim city manager to aid in the transition to its new form of government.