Internship through Sewell’s office helps Homewood's Jacob Ray shape career path

Photo courtesy of Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

A fall Congressional internship provided a career-shaping experience for Homewood's Jacob Ray.

Ray, a civil engineering major at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, recently returned to campus after working for U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s office in Washington, D.C.

The internship, first suggested by Homewood Vocational Rehabilitation Service Counselor Joey Richey, allowed Ray to work in the nation’s capital from Sept. six to Dec. 7, where he said he learned a lot about the role of government and the importance of public service.

“I went into the internship not really knowing what to expect and open-minded with a blank slate to absorb all the information I could,” he said. “I came out of it more focused on what I want to do long term. I found what I wanted to do with my life.”

Ray, who has low vision, said he became especially interested in transportation while working in Washington, D.C., and his travels inspired him to pursue civil engineering.

“I struggle with transportation, and I want to help people be able to move around and do things and get to the places they need to be,” he said. “The internship helped me realize that is what I want to do.”

Sewell said Ray was often complimented for his Southern hospitality and work ethic. She said she was excited to provide an opportunity for him to learn and grow through his time in Washington D.C.

“Jacob Ray was a wonderful addition to our team, and we are so grateful for his hard work on behalf of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District,” she said. “As a former congressional intern myself, I understand the power that such experiences hold to inspire the next generation of leaders and change makers. It’s why our office is proud to offer internship opportunities to amazing young leaders like Jacob each and every semester.”

Ray’s journey took many twists and turns. While attending Homewood High School, he originally planned to attend the Air Force Academy. However, when he noticed changes in his vision, his plans shifted. This was also when he connected with Richey.

His mother learned about ADRS from a friend at a Daughters of the American Revolution meeting and connected with the Homewood office in hopes of enrolling Ray in the adaptive driving program. When they met Richey in 2020, Jacob said they learned there was much more available than they anticipated.

“Mr. Richey let us know what all he could do, and we started to realize that the driving program was not all the help I needed,” he said. “After that, he helped me with almost everything as far as school, career, everything.”

Ray, who never shies away from a challenge, still wanted to attend a military style academy and enrolled in Marion Military Institute after high school. At the school, he said he lived by his graduating class’s motto, “Finish what you started.” He said the lessons learned at the small, Perry County school helped to prepare him for bigger things. This was also when Richey suggested he apply for the internship with Sewell’s office.

When he was accepted, he said Richey, second only to his mother as his biggest cheerleader, began working to prepare Ray for the upcoming adventure. The group teamed up to secure an apartment through Washington Intern Student Housing, and Joey introduced Ray to a representative of Walter Reed Medical Center to help make his commute easier.

“When I was in D.C., Mr. Richey actually helped me some more there,” he said. “He helped me connect with a gentleman named Bill Boules for orientation and mobility training to be able to get around safely, learn where things are, and just get around D.C. in a manner where I could do that independently. Mr. Richey connected me with him, and he was really, really helpful.”

It did not take Ray long to make an impact with visitors to Sewell’s office. His duties included welcoming guests, hearing their issues, and helping them make their way to appointments.

Though he stayed busy, the internship was not all work and no play. When free time was available, Ray said he took advantage of every moment to visit museums, historic buildings and other interesting sites.

Ray enjoyed working with Sewell’s team very much. He said they were friendly, accommodating, and excellent representatives of Alabama. He added that he would love an opportunity to return to Washington, D.C.

“It was more than worth it,” he said. “It wasn’t just a learning experience, it was a life-changing experience. If I get the opportunity, I’d sign up to go back in a heartbeat.”