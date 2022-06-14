Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser set for June 11

× Expand Photo courtesy of Diana Knight. Guests eat dinner at the 2021 Hydrangeas Under the Stars event at Aldridge Gardens.

Aldridge Gardens will host its 2022 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser for June 11 at 6 p.m.

For the second year in a row, officials at the gardens have decided to have the event under the outdoor pavilion instead of inside a big tent, Aldridge CEO Tynette Lynch said.

They did that because of the COVID-19 last year, and people seemed to enjoy having a slightly smaller crowd, Lynch said. In previous years, Aldridge was able to accommodate up to 220 people for the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser, but last year, the smaller space limited attendance to 160.

The event last year raised about $60,400, compared to $75,000 to $80,000 in previous years, but the smaller size also was more manageable, Lynch said.

The Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser will start out with a reception and silent auction inside the Aldridge house at 6 p.m. and then move out to the pavilion for a dinner by Tre Luna Catering and a live auction.

Live auction items will include a sit-down seven-course meal for 10 people by Savoie Catering; a seven-night stay in a four-bedroom townhouse in Pensacola Beach; two four-hour rental packages for Aldridge Gardens; a four-hour rental package for the Hoover Randle Home & Gardens; a three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Monterey in California and a round of golf for two at the Del Monte Golf Course (including airfare); and a four-night stay for two at a Fairmont resort in Bermuda (including airfare).

Silent auction items will include a Huntsville hotel stay and gift package: hotels stays at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa, Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel and the Valley Hotel in Homewood; a stay at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach; dinner delivery for 10 people from Tre Luna Catering; and Idlewild Jewelry.

Tickets cost $275 and can be obtained at aldridgegardens.com. As of mid-May, only one table was left, Lynch said.

All proceeds help support Aldridge’s educational programs and improvement projects, she said. Sponsors include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Regions, Kay Aldridge and the City of Hoover.

