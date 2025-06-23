Council reschedules public hearing for Samford Bulldog District's Stadium Village

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens City of Homewood - 1

Homewood City Council held a brief public hearing on the Stadium Village portion of the proposed Samford Bulldog District on Monday night. However, the council also set a new public hearing on the topic for July 28 due to a typo in the parcel number of the current application.

Due to the error, both city employees and developers agreed it would be best to correct the typo and advertise a new public hearing with the correct legal description.

The Bulldog District as originally proposed would have included two new residential "villages" on the southwestern portion of campus. The villages together would have contained three student residential halls designed to address the university's enrollment growth.

Samford requested height variances for all three — Stadium Village, West Village East and West.

On June 5, the Board of Zoning Adjustments approved one variance (Stadium Village) and denied the others.

The council will vote on the project after the public hearing at 6 p.m. on July 28.

Other items approved by the council include: