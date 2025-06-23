Council reschedules public hearing for Samford Bulldog District's Stadium Village

Illustration by Sarah Owens
Homewood City Council held a brief public hearing on the Stadium Village portion of the proposed Samford Bulldog District on Monday night. However, the council also set a new public hearing on the topic for July 28 due to a typo in the parcel number of the current application.
Due to the error, both city employees and developers agreed it would be best to correct the typo and advertise a new public hearing with the correct legal description.
The Bulldog District as originally proposed would have included two new residential "villages" on the southwestern portion of campus. The villages together would have contained three student residential halls designed to address the university's enrollment growth.
Samford requested height variances for all three — Stadium Village, West Village East and West.
On June 5, the Board of Zoning Adjustments approved one variance (Stadium Village) and denied the others.
The council will vote on the project after the public hearing at 6 p.m. on July 28.
Other items approved by the council include:
- Bid from CT General Contractors for the Homewood Library Interior Finishes Phase 3.
- Demolition contract for city-owned structure at 185 Oxmoor Road.
- Request for City Manager to sign contract with Alabama Power to install 3 flock cameras at Park locations.
- Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with the RPCGB to provide HUD Grant Management services.
- Request to accept Library Services and Technology Act Grant.
- Request permission to install a storm water diversion device at the round-a-about at East Hawthorne and Linwood.
- Request permission to make improvements to the City’s right-of-way in the alley behind 306 Devon.
- Request permission to work in the City’s right-of-way behind 1520 and 1522 Roseland to install a sump pump outlet line to Griffin Brook Creek.
- Request for consideration for permission to work on the right of way on the sidewalk in front of Track Shack.
- Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of June 10, 2025, through June 23, 2025.