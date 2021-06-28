Hundreds of cyclists to ride through Homewood on July 18

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Cycles. Approximately 700-800 bicycle riders will gather in Homewood for the Le Tour de Cahaba ride July 18. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The ride isn’t a race but is a way to give the local biking community a well-supported ride, said Faris Malki, the owner of Cahaba Cycles. There are five route options: 65 miles, 45 miles, 34 miles, 10 miles and a 5-mile “Slow Your Roll” family-friendly ride.

Each route starts and finishes at Cahaba Cycles in Homewood, and the rides will have rest stops with food and drinks at the Cahaba Cycles locations in Trussville, Cahaba Heights and Pelham. There will also be three support vehicles to offer assistance for each route except the 5-mile option.

After the ride, there will be an outdoor party at Cahaba Cycles in Homewood. There will be beer from Good People Brewing Co., barbecue, vegetarian pizza, live music and more.

Roads will not be closed for the event. However, the roads selected for the event are as safe and low-traffic as possible, the event website said.

The Slow Your Roll ride is free to ride or $15 with a T-shirt included. The 65-mile, 45-mile, 34-mile and 10-mile courses cost $30 until July 16. After that, the registration fee is $35. Children 5 and younger ride, eat and drink for free, and no registration is needed for them. Each $30 registration donates $3 to the Children’s of Alabama SHINE Clinic, which is a comprehensive center designed to address childhood obesity.

For more information and to view the routes, visit cahabacycles.com/articles/2021-tour-de-cahaba-pg1035.htm.