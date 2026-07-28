Humanities series concludes with look at Norman Rockwell's storytelling

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Public Library

Homewood Public Library will conclude its Adult Summer Reading "Tales From the Writing Life" series on Thursday, Aug. 6, with "Every Picture Tells a Story: The Art of Norman Rockwell."

The free program will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium and features acclaimed storyteller Dolores Hydock, who will examine how Rockwell used illustration to tell compelling stories through his celebrated artwork.

Using images from throughout Rockwell's career, Hydock will explore the artist's creative process, from early sketches and reference models to completed paintings. The presentation will also trace Rockwell's early career, including his first encounter with editors at The Saturday Evening Post, and explain how he became one of America's most recognizable illustrators.

The presentation serves as the finale of the library's three-part summer humanities series, which has highlighted literature, history, art and culture through talks by distinguished scholars and authors.

The program is supported by a grant from the Alabama Humanities Alliance. Admission is free, but registration is requested for a head count at homewood.libnet.info/event/15896275.