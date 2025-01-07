Humane Society warns of cold temps, says bring pets indoors

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Greater Birmingham Humane Society

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing every night this week, the Greater Birmingham Humane Society is warning pet owners to bring their furry friends indoors to stay safe and warm.

They issued a freeze warning and shared pet safety tips on their social media channels on Monday.

"Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing every night this week," read the post. "Please pay attention to the winter weather advisory and the temperature for the next few days, and bring all pets inside."

Here are the tips shared on ways to keep your pets safe during the current weather event:

The best option is to bring your pet inside. If your pet has to stay outdoors, they must have woodchips, straw, or another insulating material inside a covered shelter to help provide warmth and keep them dry. Do not use blankets. Blankets can get wet and freeze, causing a higher risk for your pet.

Your pet's shelter must have 3-4 walls and can block your pet from the wind.

Your pet must have access to water. You must frequently check the water to ensure it is not frozen and break up any ice that may form.

The shelter must stay dry and must not be in a low-lying area. You will be asked to elevate the shelter if it is exposed to moisture/mud.

There must be adequate room for your pet to move around.

GBHS recommends that if you see a pet in need, take a photo, get the exact address of the animal(s), call Animal Care and Control at 205-591-6522, and listen to the automated message for what option to select for your jurisdiction.

For more information and tips, visit https://gbhs.org/winter-weather-tips.