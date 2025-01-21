Humane Society hosting annual Jazz Cat Ball

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Greater Birmingham Humane Society Website Pop-up - 3 The Greater Birmingham Humane Society will host their annual Jazz Cat Ball on Feb. 1, 2025.

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary will host their annual Jazz Cat Ball on Feb. 1.

The event is held every year in conjunction with Mardi Gras and is one of the largest animal rescue fundraisers in the South, featuring a black-tie gala, seated dinner, music, casino and online and live auctions.

Last year, the GBHS Auxiliary hosted a record-breaking Jazz Cat Ball at our new venue, The Finley Center.

The Jazz Cat Ball has become one of the largest charitable galas in the Southeast attracting more than 1,000 animal-loving revelers. Every year tables and tickets sell out, and the waiting list continues to grow.

This event raises critical funds to promote the humane treatment of people and animals in our community.

Individual tickets are available, as well as entire tables and sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more or purchase a ticket, visit gbhs.org/jcb25.