Huffstutlers Hardware closing in Homewood

Huffstutlers Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of being in Homewood.

“It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen, employee at the shop.

“All of the people we’ve met over the years, they tell us all the stories of when they came in here with their parents when they were kids and how now they’re coming in with their kids and grandkids. Huffstutler is just a part of Homewood’s history,” said Gary Martin, employee at Huffstutlers Hardware.

Owner Jean Huffstutler said she made the hard decision of closing the store because “it’s just time for me to retire.”

Huffstulers Hardware has been in Homewood since 1935 and has been at its current location since 1937 after moving from its location on 18th St.

The hardware store was founded by Tom Huffstutler, Sr. before it was passed down to his son, Tom Huffstutler, Jr., who ran the store with the help of his wife, Jean.

Jean became owner of the store in 2008 after her husband died due to health issues, Martin said.