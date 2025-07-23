Meet the Candidate: John Manzelli running for City Council, Ward 3

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring

John Manzelli, a Homewood resident and Theatre Chair at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Homewood City Council. Manzelli entered the race after organizing a petition opposing the Creekside development, which garnered signatures from more than 600 residents.

His campaign focuses on thoughtful redevelopment of Brookwood Village, improving traffic flow and parking access, and increasing transparency from both local officials and institutions like Samford University. A strong advocate for the arts, Manzelli also seeks to elevate Homewood’s cultural presence and support creative initiatives throughout the city. He brings a background in education, advocacy, and community organizing, and is committed to ensuring resident voices are heard in shaping the city’s future.

Ahead of this year’s election, Manzelli shared his views on key issues with The Homewood Star.

Q: What motivated you to run for office in Homewood’s 2025 election?

Honestly, I hadn’t planned on running. But when the Creekside proposal was announced, I started speaking out—and before I knew it, people began finding me and sharing their concerns, their frustrations, and asking, “What can we do?” I felt a deep responsibility to my neighbors to keep fighting. As the filing period approached, I realized there was a lot of work that can be done in our community and there was an opportunity to step up, serve my community, and give something back. That’s what ultimately motivated me to run.

Q: How do you plan to improve communication between city leadership and residents?

It’s not a mystery—other towns already do it better. The key is prioritizing communication and using tools that work. We need a responsive, easy-to-use system that includes text alerts and real-time updates. Platforms like CivicReady and CodeRED are examples used by cities across the country to send mass notifications through text, email, and app push alerts. These systems are easy to opt into and reliable enough that residents will actually use them. It’s about meeting people where they are—and making sure they’re always in the loop.

Q: You would be taking office during a period of significant transition. How do you view that responsibility?

I feel a deep responsibility—these decisions impact our children, our homes, and our future. City government must be approached with humility and respect. With only 5 votes every council member’s judgment, temperament, and commitment will be magnified. We have got to work together and get things done. It can't be about ego.

With a City Manager now handling daily operations, the Council’s role has become more strategic and that’s a positive shift—but it means we must work together with purpose and integrity.

Q: What is your vision for Homewood’s long-term future, particularly as the city approaches its 100-year anniversary?

It’s easy to want nothing to change in a place as special as Homewood—but the 100-year anniversary is a powerful moment to both honor our past and shape our future. This election is a turning point. We need a long-term, comprehensive master plan that reflects the values of our community while preparing us for the challenges ahead. I believe the next City Council has a real opportunity to lay the foundation for smart growth, strong neighborhoods, and lasting investments that will serve Homewood for generations to come.

Q: How do you plan to guide development and manage growth — especially in areas adjacent to Samford University?

All development must be part of a comprehensive strategy. Brookwood Village should be a top priority. We need to determine what’s truly viable to develop in today’s market—and if that requires incentives, we should be open to them. We can’t afford to leave Brookwood sitting idle. We have to work to move it from being an eyesore to an asset once again. Development isn’t just about buildings—it’s about impact. It should strengthen neighborhoods, support schools, and reflect our community’s values.

In terms of Samford, I deeply believe in the powerful, positive role a university can play in a community. Samford has every right to grow, and its success matters to Homewood. That said, Creekside as it was proposed is a non-starter. I’m committed to working with them—openly and constructively—to find solutions that serve both Samford and the people of Homewood. Progress must be mutual—never one-sided.

Q: What is your vision for Brookwood Village, and what role should the city council play in shaping its future?

Refer to the above response.

Q: How closely should Homewood collaborate with neighboring cities on regional challenges like infrastructure and business development?

Homewood should be open to every opportunity for regional collaboration—especially on large-scale infrastructure and environmental issues. Brookwood Village, for example, requires coordination with Mountain Brook. We also share challenges with Vestavia Hills and Birmingham, particularly around flood control and stormwater management.

Shades Creek and the Cahaba River Watershed are places where we need essential partnership between cities. Cities can collaborate on studies, restoration, and flood mitigation.

Q: What are your priorities for addressing stormwater management and local flooding concerns?

Stormwater and flooding are serious and growing issues in Homewood. We need to bring in experts to help us understand the causes and design long-term solutions that work. This means listening to engineers, studying what’s worked in other cities, and making sure we invest wisely. It’s not something we can fix overnight, but we have to start now—with the right people guiding the process.

Q: How do you plan to support Homewood City Schools during your term?

My own children attend Homewood City Schools because of their excellence—and I want to make sure that standard continues for every family. I recently met with our superintendent to talk about exactly this. Some of our elementary schools are in real need of long-term repairs or even replacement. The most critical role for the City Council will be helping identify funding sources to support these capital needs.

We must work closely with school leadership to ensure our schools have the facilities and resources they need to remain a model for Alabama. Strong schools are the heart of a strong city.

Q: In light of the recent police shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jabari Peoples, how would you approach issues of public safety and community trust?

This was a heartbreaking tragedy. The officer deserves due process, but we must also acknowledge the pain and loss of trust it has caused in our community. The truth—God willing—will have come out by the time this is published, and our response to that truth may shape this answer further.

What won’t change is the need for transparency, compassion, and leadership that listens. We must recognize that people experience authority and race differently, and those concerns are real. Rebuilding trust starts with honest conversations and a true commitment to accountability and inclusion.

Manzelli is facing Greg Cobb, Chris Lane and Keith Young in the race to represent Ward 3 on City Council, and elections are Aug. 26 To see Cobb's views on key issues, click here. Lane’s comments are here, and read Young’s thoughts here.