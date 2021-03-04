HPD gives check and goodie bags to Exceptional Foundation

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carr. Beards 4 Bucks campaign 2021 Members of the Homewood Police Department handed out goodie bags to the students at The Exceptional Foundation and presented a $1600.00 check as part of the department’s annual Beards 4 Bucks campaign on Jan. 20, 2021.

On Jan. 20, members of the Homewood Police Department handed out goodie bags to the students at The Exceptional Foundation and presented a $1600 check as part of the department’s annual Beards 4 Bucks campaign.

With the Beards 4 Bucks campaign, members of the Homewood Police Department can donate money to the campaign to grow out their facial hair.

The goodie bags and check are usually handed out and presented during Santa’s visit to the center in December, but it had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

— Submitted by John Carr