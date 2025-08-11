How to watch Candidate Forum Tuesday night

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from candidates in the upcoming municipal elections during a citywide forum hosted Tuesday night by The Homewood Star and Starnes Media.

The 2025 Homewood Citywide Elections Candidate Forum will take place Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rosewood Hall, located at 2850 19th Street South in downtown Homewood.

The event is free to attend, but please go here to download a ticket to ensure admission as seating is limited.

The event will be moderated by Fox 6 News Jonathan Hardison and will be streamed by Fox 6 for online viewing.

The forum will feature candidates running in the Aug. 26 municipal election. More details and updates will be available online at the homewoodstar.com.

Below are the details regarding the format and timing.

FORMAT

The doors open at 6 p.m. Questions begin promptly at 6:30 p.m..

The Mayoral portion of the forum will go first, and we’ll allow 30 minutes. Each candidate will have up to two minutes for a welcome statement and one minute for a closing statement. We plan to ask five or six questions of each candidate and allow two minutes per response.

The wards will go in order, and the candidates will have one minute for an opening statement and 30 seconds for a closing statement. Each candidate will answer three or four questions with a one-minute time limit for responses. We’ll allot 10 minutes per ward for 1, 2 and 4 with 20 minutes for ward 3.

We will not take live questions from the audience during the forum.

Citizens were allowed to submit ward-specific questions. Some of those could be among those asked of candidates.

Timekeeping will be coordinated, and we’ll ensure candidates are aware of how much time remains during their responses.

A visible 10-second warning will be given before time expires.

How to Vote

Election Day

Tuesday, Aug. 26 | Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Runoff (if needed): Tuesday, Sept. 23

Races and Candidates (Bios Linked)

Mayor: Jennifer Andress, Robin Litaker

Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II

Ward 2: Nick Sims (Incumbent), JJ Thomas

Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli, Keith Young

Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood The city of Homewood will adopt a new ward map in August 2025 as a result of the council-manager form of government being approved in a referendum in September 2024.

Polling Locations

Ward 1: Senior Center, 816 Oak Grove Road

Ward 2: Board of Education, 450 Dale Ave.

Ward 3: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

Ward 4: City Hall, 2850 19th St. S.

Voter Registration

Deadline: Tuesday, Aug. 12

Register or update info at alabamavotes.gov or in person at City Hall, any courthouse, or state-aid agency.

Absentee Voting

Voters unable to vote in person may request an absentee ballot application from the city clerk.