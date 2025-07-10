How to vote in Homewood’s Aug. 26 municipal election

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Viering

Homewood voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 26, to elect a mayor and four City Council members.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know to register, vote absentee or cast your ballot in person.

Voter registration deadline

To vote in the municipal election, you must be registered by Monday, Aug. 11.

You can register or update your information online at alabamavotes.gov if you have a valid Alabama driver’s license or non-driver ID. If not, you can complete a mail-in registration form or visit the Jefferson County Board of Registrars.

You are not officially registered until your county Board of Registrars approves your application.

Absentee voting

If you’re unable to vote in person, you may vote absentee by mail or in person at Homewood City Hall.

Absentee ballot applications are available at City Hall or online at alabamavotes.gov. A valid photo ID must be submitted with your application.

Key absentee deadlines:

Absentee voting begins: June 29

Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail: Aug. 19

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee application: Aug. 21

Last day to hand-deliver an absentee ballot: Aug. 25 (by close of business)

Last day for absentee ballots to be received by mail: Aug. 26 (by noon)

Emergency absentee ballots are available beginning Aug. 22 for voters with qualifying medical or work-related emergencies.

Polling locations

Homewood has four polling places for the municipal election. Voters can verify their polling place here or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 205-332-6108.

Polling locations include:

Ward 1- Homewood Senior Center , 816 Oak Grove Rd.

Ward 2- Board of Education , 450 Dale Ave.

Ward 3- Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Rd.

Ward 4- Homewood City Hall , 2850 19th Street South

Absentee ballots may also be cast in person at Hoover City Hall.

Election Day

On Aug. 26, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present a valid photo ID.

For more information, visit cityofhomewood.com/elections.