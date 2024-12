× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The city of Homewood will pick up Christmas trees in the weeks following the holiday.

To have your tree picked up, it can be placed outside next to your trash. It will be picked up by the city's claw truck. Public Works recommends residents call them at (205)332-6819 to ensure the driver knows to pick up the tree.

The claw truck operates on a different schedule than regular trash pickup. To see your home's pickup days, click here.