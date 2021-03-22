Hop 'n Shop set for March 27

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media 18th Street Businesses Businesses along 18th Street in downtown Homewood on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Hop N’ Shop will take place in downtown Homewood. Merchants on 18th Street will individually put out Easter eggs, which could contain candy, coupons and more.

The event will be Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Easter Bunny will also be parading downtown from noon until 1 p.m. Shoppers are welcome to bring cameras and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Visitors will be asked to wear masks inside the retail shops to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The event is sponsored by Homewood Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit homewoodchamber.org.