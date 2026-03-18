Hop ‘n Shop event brings Easter fun to downtown Homewood

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Hop N Shop 2025 Instagram Graphic - 1

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host Hop ‘n Shop on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shops of Downtown Homewood.

The event invites visitors to explore local businesses along 18th Street while searching for coupons, gift cards and candy at participating retailers. Each shop will offer its own specials and activities throughout the day.

Shoppers are also encouraged to keep an eye out for a surprise appearance by the Easter Bunny as they browse and prepare for the holiday.