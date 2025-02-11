Homewood’s Steve Skipper honored with College Football Hall of Fame exhibit

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Ephraim Skipper Homewood native Steve Skipper, a world-renowned artist known for his hyperrealistic paintings, is being honored with a special exhibition at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta throughout February in celebration of Black History Month. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Ephraim Skipper Homewood native Steve Skipper, a world-renowned artist known for his hyperrealistic paintings, is being honored with a special exhibition at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta throughout February in celebration of Black History Month. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Ephraim Skipper Homewood native Steve Skipper, a world-renowned artist known for his hyperrealistic paintings, is being honored with a special exhibition at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta throughout February in celebration of Black History Month. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Ephraim Skipper Homewood native Steve Skipper, a world-renowned artist known for his hyperrealistic paintings, is being honored with a special exhibition at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta throughout February in celebration of Black History Month. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Ephraim Skipper Homewood native Steve Skipper, a world-renowned artist known for his hyperrealistic paintings, is being honored with a special exhibition at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta throughout February in celebration of Black History Month. Prev Next

Homewood native Steve Skipper, a world-renowned artist known for his hyperrealistic paintings, is being honored with a special exhibition at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

Titled Reflections of an Artist: The Art of Steve Skipper, the exhibition showcases Skipper’s ability to capture pivotal moments in sports and Civil Rights history. Among the featured works are The Process Fulfilled, a tribute to legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban; The Renaissance Man, honoring Ambassador Andrew Young; Class Personified, recognizing historic coach Sylvester Croom; and In Perfect Peace, celebrating Civil Rights leader Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth.

“I’ve spent over 30 years blending my love for art and sports, and I’m honored to share my work,” Skipper said. “This exhibition is a chance to tell my story and honor those who’ve paved the way.”

Skipper’s career is marked by historic firsts – he was the first Black artist commissioned by NASCAR, the University of Alabama, the PGA and the Professional Bull Riders. In 2024, he made history again as the first Black artist commissioned by Buckingham Palace to paint a portrait of a member of the Royal Family, creating an official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. His work has left a lasting impact on both the art and sports communities.

The Hall of Fame previously included Skipper in a group exhibition featuring five artists considered among the world’s best, but this year, his work is being featured exclusively.

“It’s a very deep honor,” Skipper said. “To be chosen by the Hall of Fame executives is pretty overwhelming. Seeing my sports and Civil Rights artwork together in this space is incredible.”

A highlight of the exhibition came when Ambassador Young made a surprise visit to view Skipper’s painting of him, adding another memorable moment to the artist’s celebrated career.

The exhibition runs through the end of February at the College Football Hall of Fame.