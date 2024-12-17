Homewood Parks and Rec names Christmas Parade award winners

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Parks and Rec × 2 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Parks and Rec × 3 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Parks and Rec × 4 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Parks and Rec × 5 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood Parks and Rec Prev Next

The city of Homewood's Parks and Recreation department has named the winners of the 2024 Christmas Parade awards.

Girls Scout Troop 30350 won the Best Homewood Wonderland award, the award for the best on-theme decorations.

Girl Scout Troop 26015 won the Best Scout Entry award, and Homewood Soccer Club earned the Best Civic Organization Entry award. Elm Construction LLC was also named the Best Business Entry.