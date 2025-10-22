Homewood Witches Ride returns Oct. 26 with fall festival, afterparty at The Edge

× Expand Sydney Cromwell

The 13th annual Homewood Witches Ride is set for Sunday, Oct. 26, bringing candy, costumes, and community together for a good cause.

The event kicks off with a family-friendly fall festival at Homewood Central Park from 2 to 5 p.m., featuring rides, food trucks, games, and a costume contest at 3 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., hundreds of costumed riders will take to the streets, tossing candy along a designated route. This year’s theme is “Battle of the Bands,” and new elements include an afterparty at The Edge.

The ride began in 2012 when Janie Ford Mayer honored her late mother with a small, spirited ride through the neighborhood. It has since grown into one of Homewood’s most anticipated events and a fundraiser for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

“All proceeds go to the cancer center, which provides research funding for cancer patients,” Mayer said.

Registration is open. For route info and event updates, visit the Homewood Witches Ride Instagram or website.