Homewood Witches Ride returns for its 13th year with new theme

The Halloween season in Homewood is about more than costumes and candy — it's about community. One of the city’s most beloved events, the Homewood Witches Ride, returns for its 13th year with a new theme, “Battle of the Bands,” and some exciting additions, including a fall festival and post-ride party at The Edge.

Riders and spectators are encouraged to register early for this year’s ride, which takes place Sunday, Oct. 26. Registration opened Sept. 2.

What started in 2012 as a simple tribute has evolved into one of Homewood’s most anticipated fall traditions. The event began with Janie Ford Mayer, who wanted to honor her late mother, who passed away due to a rare non-smoker lung cancer. Her mother had fondly participated in the South Walton Witches Ride in Florida, and Mayer decided to bring that energy to Homewood.

That first year, Mayer and co-chair Daphne Dickinson dressed as witches and rode through the neighborhood, tossing candy to children. “That night, we had around 80 riders that showed up, and they didn’t quite know what they were getting into. They saw my Facebook page, and the word spread like wildfire,” Mayer said.

Inspired by the success, the next year’s ride became a fundraiser for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. “We got the Homewood Police Department involved, an improved map, and a legitimate fundraiser platform. The event has blown up since then,” Mayer said.

The event has grown each year, attracting hundreds of participants and spectators. Riders dress up in elaborate costumes and “fly” across Homewood on decorated bikes, tossing candy along designated zones. “We have certain candy zones, which will be posted on Instagram in the coming weeks,” Mayer said.

This year’s route includes a new ending location at The Edge, a local outdoor food and drink venue, where the Halloween party continues with music, food, and drinks. Organizers expect a lively celebration to cap off the ride.

Mayer said she’s most looking forward to seeing the community come together again. “Each year, I’m blown away by the creativity of the witches that participate in the ride,” she said. “We so look forward to this ride and are ready to make this the best year yet.”

New co-chairs Ryan Player and Brett Cole have joined the leadership team this year, helping to plan and coordinate the event. Mayer said she’s proud of the entire team’s efforts and how far the event has come.

The Witches Ride remains a fundraiser at heart. “Our team is so grateful to work with O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. We’re lucky to have them here in Birmingham,” Mayer said. “Dr. (Barry) Sleckman runs it and is absolutely incredible. They are super supportive of us and help us with planning. Every single donation goes to the cancer center, which provides research funding for cancer patients.”

For more details, costume inspiration, route updates and donation opportunities, follow @homewoodwitchesride on Instagram.