Homewood Witches Ride returns for 14th year to support UAB O'Neal Cancer Center

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The Homewood Witches Ride will return Sunday, Oct. 25, with a Family Fall Festival beginning at 2 p.m. at Homewood Central Park and the ride starting at 5:30 p.m.

The annual event invites participants to dress in witch-themed costumes, decorate their bikes and ride through Homewood alongside hundreds of other participants. The afternoon festival will feature music, vendors and opportunities for families and friends to gather before the ride.

Now in its 14th year, the event benefits the UAB O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. Proceeds support cancer research, patient care and services for people affected by cancer.

Registration is $60 per person. Online registration will close Friday, Oct. 23, at noon and reopen Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m.

The ride will begin at Homewood Central Park and continue along a route through Homewood.

For registration and more information, visit the 2026 Homewood Witches Ride page through UAB's GiveCampus platform.