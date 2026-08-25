Homewood welcomes new Finance Director Aspen Collins

× Expand Photo from city of Homewood Aspen Collins is the new finance director for the city of Homewood, Alabama.

The routine approval of paying the bills took on greater attention Monday night as the Homewood City Council unofficially welcomed a new department head.

The agenda item said the vouchers to be paid were presents by Chief of Staff J.J. Bischoff, accountant Kellie Lee and Aspen Collins, the new finance director.

“Aspen’s in the audience. Yea!” Mayor Jennifer Andress exclaimed. “This is the first time your name has appeared on an agenda. We’re so happy to have you.”

After moving to pay the vouchers, Councilman Nick Sims echoed Andress’ sentiments.

“I would just add that I share your excitement, mayor, about Aspen stepping into the finance director role,” he said. “We’re happy to have you join our team.”

City Manager Cale Smith said Collins came on board last week.

Collins has more than 17 years of leadership experience in governmental and public-sector finance and administration, with a career spanning municipal government, county government, and public housing.

She spent two years as deputy county administrator and deputy finance director for the Mobile County Commission, two years as city manager of Forest Hills near Nashville, three years as assistant manager and finance director for Belle Meade near Nashville and 11 years as finance director for the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority.

Collins has a master’s degree in accounting from Auburn University, is a certified municipal finance officer and certified municipal clerk and recorder.

Read more about Collins in a future edition of The Homewood Star.

Also during Monday’s meeting, the City Council:

Set a public hearing for Oct. 12 to consider approval of a final development plan for Samford University’s proposed South Campus student housing development

Set a public hearing for Oct. 12 to consier approval of a final development plan for The Woods, a proposed golf-oriented outdoor entertainment venue in West Homewood

Set a pair of public hearings for Sept. 28 to consider unsafe structures at 1556 29th Court S. and 1552 29th Court S.

Granted a temporary construction easement at 173 Oxmoor Road. The council previously approved a $580,000 contract to build a new city parking lot at the former site of a Waffle House restaurant.

Heard the first reading of revisions to an ordinance dealing with the Beautification Board. The matter was carried over to the Sept. 14 council meeting.

Approved an indemnification agreement with owners of 1512 Grove Place

Granted a license to sell alcoholic beverages to Tina’s Market at 3027 Central Ave.

During their work session Monday, council members discussed potential future uses of the former Homewood Police Department headquarters at 1833 29th Ave. S.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 25 with additional information about Homewood Finance Director Aspen Collins' professional background.