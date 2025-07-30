Homewood voters will decide who leads big changes for city

Change is coming to Homewood — and on Aug. 26, voters will decide who leads that change and what it will look like.

In September 2024, Homewood residents approved a transition to a city manager–council form of government, making this year’s municipal election a historic milestone. Under the new structure, the city will move from a five-ward system with 11 councilors to a four-ward system with four council members and a mayor who will serve as council president. This will create a five-member voting body responsible for making decisions on city matters.

As Homewood enters this new era, the council and mayor’s office will see a wave of new leadership. All but two current council members are stepping down. Only Jennifer Andress and Nick Sims are seeking re-election — though Andress is running for mayor, and Sims will be representing a newly drawn ward.

Joining Andress in the mayoral race is retired educator Robin Litaker. All four council seats are contested:

Ward 1: Tiffany McIntyre, Paul Simmons II

Ward 2: Incumbent Nick Sims, JJ Thomas

Ward 3: Greg Cobb, Chris Lane, John Manzelli and Keith Young

Ward 4: Winslow Armstead, Kristin Williams

With 12 candidates on the ballot, key issues such as communication, transparency, school support, public safety and responsible development are top priorities for both voters and those running for office.

Those elected will begin working alongside Homewood’s first city manager, Glen Adams, who oversees the city’s daily operations and will report to both the council and the mayor. Under the new system, the mayor’s role also includes serving as president of the council.

This year’s mayoral race offers voters two distinct choices:

Jennifer Andress: Jennifer Andress, external affairs and special projects director for the Freshwater Land Trust, has served on the Homewood City Council for the past nine years. During her tenure, she has been a vocal advocate for infrastructure improvements and environmental stewardship, helping expand the city’s greenways and trail systems. She has chaired the Planning & Development Committee and served on the Special Issues Committee. Her campaign focuses on strengthening public safety, supporting Homewood’s schools, protecting parks and neighborhoods, and ensuring transparent leadership.

Robin Litaker: Robin Litaker is a retired educator who worked for Hoover City Schools for more than 20 years. She ran for Congress in 2024 against U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell but has since turned her focus to local governance. A central theme of her campaign is improving accountability following recent financial scandals in the city. In April, former Finance Director Robert Burgett was convicted of embezzling nearly $950,000 in city tax revenue. A state audit later criticized city leadership for not detecting the discrepancies earlier. In response, Litaker is campaigning for stronger financial oversight, increased transparency and improved city operations.

Voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Aug. 26. If needed, a runoff election will be held on Sept. 23.

Voters will have an opportunity to hear from candidates in the upcoming municipal elections during a citywide forum hosted by The Homewood Star and Starnes Media.

The 2025 Homewood Citywide Elections Candidate Forum will take place Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rosewood Hall, located at 2850 19th Street South in downtown Homewood.

The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.