Homewood voters to choose between Republicans, Libertarians

This November, among many state and county races, Homewood voters have a congressional seat up for grabs as well as a state Senate district.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Roberts, who represents District 15, faces Libertarian challenger Michael Crump, while U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer, a Republican representing Alabama’s 6th District, faces Libertarian Andria Chieffo.

The Homewood Star did not hear back from Crump or Chieffo before its print deadline.

For up-to-date information on the November elections, visit thehomewoodstar.com.

Gary Palmer (I)

Race: U.S. House 6

Party: Republican

Age: 68

Residence: Hoover

Political Experience: Elected to U.S. Congress in 2014 representing Alabama’s 6th District

Professional Experience: President of the Alabama Policy Institute for 24 years; worked in engineering, as well as with Focus on the Family

Civic Experience: Rotary Club of Birmingham; member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church;

Education: B.S. in Operations Management, University of Alabama, 1977

Main Issues: Fiscal conservatism; reducing regulation; lowering energy costs; replacing the Affordable Care Act; protecting the life of the unborn

Website/social media: palmer.house.gov; Twitter @USRepGaryPalmer; Facebook: CongressmanGaryPalmer

Andria Chieffo*

Race: U.S. House 6

Party: Libertarian

Age: N/A

Residence: N/A

Political Experience: N/A

Professional Experience: N/A

Civic Experience: N/A

Education: N/A

Main Issues: N/A

Website/social media: N/A

Dan Roberts (I)

Race: AL Senate 15

Party: Republican

Age: 64

Residence: Mountain Brook

Political Experience: Elected in 2018 to the state Senate representing District 15

Professional Experience: Real estate development, private equity and international trade

Civic Experience: Elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church; board member of Briarwood Christian School; Chairman of Briarwood Ballet

Education: Master’s in real estate development and urban affairs, Georgia State University, 1985; B.S. in Building Science, Auburn University, 1980

Main Issues: Tax reform; strengthening Alabama’s workforce; parental choice in education (sometimes called school choice); allowing businesses to compete, especially in the Southeast

Website/social media: danrobertsforsenate.com; Facebook: DanRoberts4StateSenate

Michael Crump*

Race: AL Senate 15

Party: Libertarian

Age: N/A

Residence: N/A

Political Experience: Treasurer, Greater Birmingham Libertarians

Professional Experience: N/A

Civic Experience: N/A

Education: N/A

Main Issues: N/A

Website/social media: N/A

* Candidate did not respond to questions by print deadline.