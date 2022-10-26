Homewood voters to choose between Republicans, Libertarians

This November, among many state and county races, Homewood voters have a congressional seat up for grabs as well as a state Senate district.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Roberts, who represents District 15, faces Libertarian challenger Michael Crump, while U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer, a Republican representing Alabama’s 6th District, faces Libertarian Andria Chieffo.
The Homewood Star did not hear back from Crump or Chieffo before its print deadline.
Gary Palmer
Gary Palmer (I)
Race: U.S. House 6
Party: Republican
Age: 68
Residence: Hoover
Political Experience: Elected to U.S. Congress in 2014 representing Alabama’s 6th District
Professional Experience: President of the Alabama Policy Institute for 24 years; worked in engineering, as well as with Focus on the Family
Civic Experience: Rotary Club of Birmingham; member of Briarwood Presbyterian Church;
Education: B.S. in Operations Management, University of Alabama, 1977
Main Issues: Fiscal conservatism; reducing regulation; lowering energy costs; replacing the Affordable Care Act; protecting the life of the unborn
Website/social media: palmer.house.gov; Twitter @USRepGaryPalmer; Facebook: CongressmanGaryPalmer
Andria Chieffo
Andria Chieffo*
Race: U.S. House 6
Party: Libertarian
Age: N/A
Residence: N/A
Political Experience: N/A
Professional Experience: N/A
Civic Experience: N/A
Education: N/A
Main Issues: N/A
Website/social media: N/A
Dan Roberts
Dan Roberts (I)
Race: AL Senate 15
Party: Republican
Age: 64
Residence: Mountain Brook
Political Experience: Elected in 2018 to the state Senate representing District 15
Professional Experience: Real estate development, private equity and international trade
Civic Experience: Elder, Briarwood Presbyterian Church; board member of Briarwood Christian School; Chairman of Briarwood Ballet
Education: Master’s in real estate development and urban affairs, Georgia State University, 1985; B.S. in Building Science, Auburn University, 1980
Main Issues: Tax reform; strengthening Alabama’s workforce; parental choice in education (sometimes called school choice); allowing businesses to compete, especially in the Southeast
Website/social media: danrobertsforsenate.com; Facebook: DanRoberts4StateSenate
Michael Crump
Michael Crump*
Race: AL Senate 15
Party: Libertarian
Age: N/A
Residence: N/A
Political Experience: Treasurer, Greater Birmingham Libertarians
Professional Experience: N/A
Civic Experience: N/A
Education: N/A
Main Issues: N/A
Website/social media: N/A
