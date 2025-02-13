Homewood Troop 79 honors seven new Eagle Scouts

Expand Photo courtesy of Karen Tishler Weinrib Jack Weinrib passed his Eagle Board of Review on June 13, 2024.

Troop 79 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Homewood recognized seven new Eagle Scouts at its Courts of Honor in December and January.

Scouts honored include Jack Weinrib, Winston Jones, Whit Armistead, Davis Bird, Wesley “Bowen” Gilchrist, Jr., Henry Harrell and Max Lewis, all of whom attend Homewood High School. The Eagle rank is a symbol of a Scout's leadership skills, dedication, community service, citizenship and character development.

Weinrib passed his Eagle Board of Review on June 13, 2024. He earned 22 merit badges and served as Senior Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, Webmaster and Patrol Leader. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Weinrib built raised flower boxes for the N.E. Miles Jewish Day School, where he was an early member of the Garden Club during elementary school. His honors include the Arrow of Light Award and the Order of the Arrow. During his time in scouting, he participated in the Sea Base and Philmont Scout Ranch High Adventure Trips. Weinrib, the son of Karen and Dan Weinrib, is a second-generation Eagle Scout.

Jones passed his Eagle Board of Review on July 11, 2024. During his scouting career, he earned 21 merit badges and served as the troop scribe. Furthermore, he earned the Arrow of Light Award and the Order of the Arrow. Jones' Eagle Scout Service Project was installing AED’s on the extension to the Lakeshore Trail for the city of Homewood. He participated in the High Adventure Trips of Northern Tier and Sea Base. The son of Sharon and Walter Jones, he is a second-generation Eagle Scout.

Armistead passed his Eagle Board of Review on August 8, 2024. His Eagle project involved leading a project to construct a wooden privacy fence and gate to enclose an HVAC unit at the Outdoor Classroom at Edgewood Elementary School, (his alma matter,) while also beautifying the space. During his years as a Scout, Armistead earned 21 merit badges and served as Patrol Leader. He is a recipient of the Arrow of Light Award. In addition, he served as Crew Leader at both Sea Base and at Philmont Scout Ranch High Adventure Trips. Armistead is the son of Laura Armistead and Sherry and David Armistead.

Bird passed his Eagle Board of Review on August 8, 2024. During his scouting journey, he earned 24 merit badges and served as Senior Patrol Leader. Bird is a recipient of the Arrow of Light and Order of the Arrow honors.

A devoted member of the Homewood High School Marching Band Drum Line, he constructed a hydration station on the band practice field for his Eagle Scout Service Project. Bird's High Adventure Trips include Sea Base and Philmont Scout Ranch. He is the son of Jennifer and Whit Bird.

Gilchrist passed his Eagle Board of Review on September 12, 2024. He earned 24 merit badges, was awarded the Arrow of Light and Order of the Arrow, and attended the National Youth Leadership Training. He als served as Senior Patrol Leader of Troop 79. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, he built a second gaga ball pit for Edgewood Elementary School, which he had attended. A third-generation Eagle Scout, Gilchrist participated in the Sea Base and Philmont Scout Ranch High Adventure trips. He is the son of Inge and Wes Gilchrist.

Harrell passed his Eagle Board of Review on November 14, 2024. Twice serving as Senior Patrol Leader, he earned 21 merit badges. His honors include induction into the Order of the Arrow and participation in the National Youth Leadership Training. For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Harrell built raised garden beds for the Adult Daycare Center at South Highland Presbyterian Church, where he is a member. He completed several High Adventure trips- Northern Tier, Sea Base, and Philmont Scout Ranch; for the latter two, he was Crew Leader. Harrell is a second-generation Eagle Scout and is the son of April and Ramey Harrell.

Lewis passed his Eagle Board of Review on January 9, 2024. During his time in scouts, he served as troop Quartermaster and troop Guide. He also earned 26 merit badges and was thus awarded a Bronze Palm, which only about four percent of Eagle Scouts earn. His other awards in scouting were the Arrow of Light and the Order of the Arrow. An avid animal-lover, Lewis built owl nesting boxes in conjunction with the Homewood Parks and Recreation Department for his Eagle Scout Service Project. He participated in the Sea Base and Philmont Scout Ranch High Adventure Trips. He is the son of Melanie Peeples and Russell Lewis.