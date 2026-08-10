Homewood to share comprehensive plan concepts at public meeting

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewood

The city of Homewood will hold its next Connect Homewood Comprehensive Plan public meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Homewood City Hall Council Chambers.

The "Community Vision Show and Tell" will give residents a look at conceptual plans and renderings illustrating how recommendations developed through the comprehensive planning process could shape key areas throughout Homewood.

The concepts reflect feedback gathered during previous stages of the planning process, including interest in preserving Homewood's character, investing in parks and public spaces and ensuring future growth fits the character of the city's neighborhoods.

Residents will have another opportunity to provide feedback on the concepts during the meeting.

Homewood City Hall is located at 2850 19th St. S., with the Council Chambers on the second floor. The opening presentation will also be livestreamed at cityofhomewood.com/live-stream.