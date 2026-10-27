Homewood to mark 100th birthday with Centennial time capsule burial

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewood

Homewood will mark its official 100th birthday Thursday, Oct. 29, with a Centennial time capsule burial at Homewood Public Library.

The ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. outside near the library's front entrance and flagpole at 1721 Oxmoor Road. A short program will take place before the capsule is buried.

The event falls exactly 100 years after Homewood's incorporation on Oct. 29, 1926, and will serve as a capstone to the city's year-long Centennial celebration.

The capsule is intended to remain buried for another 100 years before future Homewood residents open it. Organizers are keeping its contents under wraps until Thursday's ceremony.

Residents are invited to attend the burial and take part in the commemoration of Homewood's first century.

The event is free and open to the community.