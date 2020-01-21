Homewood to host free screening of Pink House film

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vine removal and restoration takes place on the historic Bridges family Pink House in Homewood on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Homewood Pink House is making it to the big screen next week.

The Homewood Historic Preservation Commission will be hosting a premiere for its 30-minute film, “The Pink House,” at Homewood City Hall on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and popcorn and soft drinks will be provided.

The film will dive into the history of the house. It originally belonged to Georges and Eleanor Bridges and was built in 1921. When developer Pat O’Sullivan purchased the home and announced plans in 2018 to subdivide the lot, the community began efforts to save the house. At first, it looked like the efforts wouldn’t be enough.

“When we first heard that the Pink House was for sale and that we might lose the house and gardens, our commission decided one thing we might be able to do if we couldn’t preserve the house and gardens was to preserve history and get it on film,” said Susan Zuber, president of the preservation commission.

The commission hired Kenzie Greer to interview people in the community, including former Pink House owner Diana Hansen. Greer also filmed inside the house and around the house’s gardens.

About the same time they finished filming, they learned that Holley Ellis and her family purchased the home and planned to live in and restore it.

“We hope people will enjoy it,” Zuber said. “We think it will be a nice evening for Homewood residents who worked so hard to save the house.”