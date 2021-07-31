Homewood to be affected by proposed 280 expansion

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Motorists travel along U.S. 280, seen from Pump House Road on July 15.

Homewood will be one of many cities affected if a plan by the Alabama Department of Transportation to widen a portion of U.S. Highway 280 takes place as designed.

The department is in the final design stages of a plan to widen the highway by adding a lane in both directions between Lakeshore Drive and Pump House Road in Cahaba Heights. This is proposed to help alleviate traffic flow problems on one of the area’s busiest roads, said Linda Crockett, spokesperson for ALDOT.

“The widening plan is part of a long-term goal by ALDOT to widen Highway 280 to four lanes from Lakeshore Drive all the way to I-459,” she said in a statement. “This would inevitably involve replacing the Pump House Road bridge, which spans over Highway 280.”

Work is expected to begin later this summer. Replacing the bridge and widening this stretch of the highway will take two years once construction begins, the statement said.

Residents in Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills have expressed some concern over the project, which will see the removal of the merging lane off Overton Road. Crockett said any issues with traffic queueing will be handled by an extended green light at that traffic signal.

In addition to the stretch of Highway 280 that passes through Homewood, other parts of 280 could also see some projects in the future.

“This will include operational improvements for eastbound traffic between Highway 119 and Doug Baker Boulevard, where bottle-necking is a frequent challenge during the afternoon rush hour,” Crockett said. “The plan calls to shift the through lanes and extend the lane drop to an outside lane drop at Doug Baker. The resurfacing part of the project will be between the Cahaba River bridge and Narrows Parkway in Chelsea. The work on these projects will be performed at night to reduce the impact to commuters.”

There are also plans to extend lanes on and off the Red Mountain Expressway, which connects Homewood to Birmingham. This project would affect the expressway between the Highland Avenue and 21st Street exits to improve the flow of traffic commuting downtown. The expressway will be resurfaced from Hollywood Boulevard in Homewood. to University Boulevard downtown. and the existing median barrier will be upgraded.

The projects will be fund by federal dollars and the Rebuild Alabama Act passed in 2019, the statement said.