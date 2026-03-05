Homewood Theatre to welcome The Dill Pickers for music and comedy show

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will host The Dill Pickers on Friday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m.

The group performs in the American musical tradition, blending elements of blues, bluegrass, Cajun, folk, gospel, Irish and rock music. Known for their lively performances, The Dill Pickers combine musicianship with family-friendly comedy that keeps audiences smiling and tapping their feet.

The band has performed at Homewood Theatre in the past and returns with its energetic mix of music and humor.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com.