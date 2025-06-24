Homewood Theatre to host open auditions

× Expand Illustration courtesy of the Homewood Theatre The Homewood Theatre will hold auditions for two shows on July 7.

The Homewood Theatre will host open auditions for two productions on July 7.

The audition serves as a way for the theatre to find performers for their shows, and this event will allow performers to audition for two different productions in one night.

Auditions will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and performers will be auditioning for "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" and "The Butler Did It."

Performance dates for "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" will be September 18-21 while "The Butler Did It" will take the stage from October 9-19. Rehearsals for both shows will begin in late August.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No roles have been pre-cast. A headshot and résumé are appreciated but not required. If you have any questions, email kyle@homewoodtheatre.com

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS

SYNOPSIS:

During an ostentatious wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee, estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason to avoid the proceedings below. As the afternoon wears on, these five very different women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, irreverent, and touching celebration of the women’s spirit.

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN:

Frances: A young woman who is a devout Christian and finds herself out of her comfort zone at the lavish wedding reception. She struggles with the profanity and unseemly behavior of the other bridesmaids.

Mindy: The cheerful and sarcastic lesbian sister of the groom. She is comfortable with her sexuality and is often the voice of reason among the group, offering witty commentary and advice.

Georgeanne: A woman whose failed marriage has left her deeply hurt and she's struggling to find her way back to a place of happiness. She exhibits unconventional behavior in reaction to her pain and experiences a sense of freedom in the company of the other women.

Meredith: The bride's rebellious younger sister, who is characterized by her sarcasm and sarcastic nature. She has some hidden secrets and an uneasy past with the town's bachelor.

Trisha: A beautiful woman with a reputation for being jaded, but she secretly has a soft spot for the charming bad-boy usher, Tripp, and questions her cynicism.

Tripp: Wealthy cousin to the groom, self-assured and verbally adroit. Tripp is a perfect foil for Trisha's carefully guarded walls, and he surprises by standing his ground and calling her bluff.

THE BUTLER DID IT

SYNOPSIS:

This comedy parodies every English mystery play ever written with a decidedly American flair. When they're not busy tripping over clues, they trip over each other! Laughs collide with thrills, and the climax is a real seat-grabber as the true killer is unmasked, and almost everyone turns out to be someone else!

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN: