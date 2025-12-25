Homewood Theatre to host one-night cabaret ‘Through the Years: A Musical Story’

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will present “Through the Years: A Musical Story” on Saturday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. The one-night-only cabaret features Homewood natives Mason Elizabeth and Lexi, who return to the stage to share their story through song and personal reflection.

The performance traces the duo’s friendship from their early days at Homewood Middle School — through the ups and downs of adolescence, performances and shared experiences — to where they are today as young performers preparing for their next chapter. The cabaret combines musical selections with storytelling that highlights both their growth as artists and the bond that has shaped their creative paths.

In June, Mason Elizabeth and Lexi will travel to New York City to perform in the On-Stage Collective Cabaret, and proceeds from the Homewood Theatre performance will help support that journey.

The show is designed to be family-friendly and is open to audiences of all ages. Tickets are $25 and are available at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com.