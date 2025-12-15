Homewood Theatre to host ETC’s ‘Holiday ’Splosion’ Dec. 19

Homewood Theatre will host Extemporaneous Theatre Company (ETC) for its holiday improv comedy show, “Holiday ’Splosion,” on Friday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. The one-night-only performance brings ETC back to the Homewood stage with a Christmas-themed show inspired by classic television variety show holiday specials.

“Holiday ’Splosion” is designed as a playful throwback to the era when television networks produced large-scale Christmas specials filled with bright lights, musical numbers and surprise guest appearances. ETC’s cast recreates that spirit through a mix of improvised sketches, holiday songs and comedic moments, along with appearances by unexpected — and possibly uninvited — guests. Audience members are invited to relax, enjoy the show and may even have the chance to win prizes during the performance.

The show is presented as a fully improvised comedy experience with a seasonal twist, often described as “Who’s Line Is It Anyway” with a Christmas theme. 

Tickets for the show are $15 and are available through ETC’s online box office at extemporaneoustheatre.com/BoxOffice.asp.