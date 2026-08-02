Homewood Theatre's young performers bring "Shrek JR." to the stage

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will present four performances of "Shrek JR." on Aug. 7-9, showcasing the work of students who have spent two weeks learning and producing the full musical during the theater's summer production camp.

The performances begin Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m., followed by shows Saturday, Aug. 8, at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and a final performance Sunday, Aug. 9, at 2:30 p.m.

The production features students who began rehearsals July 27 and have spent the camp learning music, choreography, blocking and character work before bringing the complete show to the stage.

Tickets are available through Homewood Theatre at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com.