Homewood Theatre's Dearly Beloved premiering next week

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Performances for "Dearly Beloved" will begin at the Homewood Theatre on Jan. 30.

Performances for "Dearly Beloved" will begin at the Homewood Theatre on Jan. 30 and continue until Feb. 9.

The show features an over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. What could possibly go wrong? In this fast-paced, laugh-a-minute comedy, the Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas –—Frankie, Twink and their estranged sister, Honey Raye — are thrown together to pull off a family wedding. But it is not going well. Frankie’s oldest twin daughter is marrying the son of the queen of what passes for high society in Fayro, and Frankie is desperate to make this wedding an elegant affair. It soon becomes obvious that Fate has other plans … Purchase tickets at ci.ovationtix.com/35375/production/1198660.