Homewood Theatre presents outdoor showings of Descendants: The Musical

The Homewood Theatre will present Descendants: The Musical at Homewood Central Park on April 25-27, 2025.

Homewood Theatre will present "Descendants: The Musical" at Homewood Central Park this weekend.

The show will be put on by the theatre's Performing Arts Company, made up of the over 50 student performers form grades K-12 that participate in the theatre's afternoon classes.

The musical is based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies and is jam packed with comedy, adventure and songs from the films. The show is free, just bring lawn chairs and blankets and pick a spot on the grass.

Shows on Friday and Saturday are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday performance is at 2:30 p.m.