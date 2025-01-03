Homewood Theatre presents Brandi McClaran Cabaret Show

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre

The Homewood Theatre is putting on a cabaret show on Jan. 18, featuring Brandi McClaran.

This cabaret show is going to be a night full of music and fun. Alabama native McClaran is a professionally trained soprano and has studied voice under Adrienne Lankford, John Ray, Drama Desk Nominee Linda Eder (Jekyll & Hyde), and world-renowned opera singer, the late Diane McNaron.

She has been performing regionally as a vocalist and ventured into musical theatre 10 years ago. Favorite theatrical roles include Frau Blucher/Young Frankenstein, Medda Larkin/Newsies, and Grandma Tzeitel/Fiddler On The Roof. McClaran is the Board President at Leeds Arts Council and the current Theatre Arts Chair/Director.

The past three years have been a whirlwind of directing musicals at Leeds Arts Council, including She Loves Me, Addams Family: The Musical and Fiddler On The Roof, as well as co-Directing Anastasia and Young Frankenstein. She recently retired from a Corporate Human Resources career and is currently teaching voice to students of all ages in the Brandi McClaran Vocal Studio.

McClaran will be accompanied by Kevin Grigsby, a participant in the amateur Van Cliburn competition in 2016. He was one of 72 chosen to compete internationally.

Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/4gRIBVi.