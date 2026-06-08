Homewood Theatre offers summer acting workshop and youth theater camps

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Homewood Theatre is offering several summer classes and camps for young performers, ranging from film acting instruction to musical theater training and preschool theater experiences.

Students ages 12-18 interested in television, film and commercial acting can attend "Auditioning for Film 101" on June 12 from 6-7:15 p.m. at Homewood Theatre. The $25 workshop will be led by local actor Isabelle Johnson and will cover audition techniques, script analysis, where to find auditions, how to secure representation and other aspects of pursuing on-camera acting opportunities. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions about the industry.

For older students interested in musical theater, Homewood Theatre will host its Musical Theatre Bootcamp for rising sixth through 12th graders June 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The $300 camp is designed to help students become "triple threats" by developing singing, dancing and acting skills. Campers will learn both group musical numbers and individual solos while building stage presence and performance techniques. The week concludes with a showcase performance for family and friends.

Younger performers ages 3-5 can participate in Bluey Camp from June 29 through July 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. The $200 camp uses the popular children's television character Bluey as a jumping-off point for imaginative theater activities and creative play. Organizers say campers will explore the world of theater through games, storytelling and age-appropriate acting exercises inspired by the show.

Homewood Theatre's educational programs are led by teaching artists who guide students through activities using what the theater calls an actor's three primary tools: body, voice and imagination. Campers participate in theater games, creative exercises, storytelling, character development and collaborative activities in a supportive environment designed to encourage creativity and confidence.

On the first day of camp, students check in at the theater lobby before being escorted to class by their teaching artist. Organizers say activities may include crafts, games, acting exercises and performance preparation, with schedules and expectations reviewed at the beginning of each program.

Registration for all classes and camps is available at homewoodtheatre.com/education-2.