Homewood Theatre offers lineup of July camps for young performers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will keep young performers busy this summer with a variety of theater camps for children ranging from preschoolers to high school students.

The centerpiece of the July lineup is "Schoolnet: The Case of the Grim Game" Production Camp, a two-week intensive for rising third through 12th graders. Running weekdays July 13-24 from noon to 5 p.m., the $400 camp gives students the opportunity to mount a fully staged theatrical production as they portray student detectives working to solve the greatest mystery their school has ever faced. Public performances are scheduled for July 24 at 7 p.m., July 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and July 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Younger performers can step into the world of Disney during two separate camps tailored to different age groups.

A Disney Camp for rising kindergarten through second-grade students will be held July 13-17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Campers will explore theater through favorite Disney stories and songs while learning basic acting, movement and performance skills before presenting a showcase for family and friends on the final day. Tuition is $200.

A second Disney Camp for children ages 3-5 will take place July 20-24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Designed specifically for preschoolers, the camp introduces young children to theater through Disney movies and characters while encouraging imagination, creativity and confidence. Participants will present a friends-and-family showcase at the conclusion of the week. The cost is $200.

The month concludes with Fairytale Camp for rising kindergarten through second graders from July 27-31. Meeting daily from 9 a.m. to noon, the $200 camp invites students to learn how classic fairy tales are created before inventing stories of their own through theater activities. Like the Disney camps, the week ends with a showcase highlighting what campers have learned.

Homewood Theatre's educational programs are led by teaching artists who guide students through activities using what the theater calls an actor's three primary tools: body, voice and imagination. Campers participate in theater games, creative exercises, storytelling, character development and collaborative activities in a supportive environment designed to encourage creativity and confidence.

On the first day of camp, students check in at the theater lobby before being escorted to class by their teaching artist. Organizers say activities may include crafts, games, acting exercises and performance preparation, with schedules and expectations reviewed at the beginning of each program.

Registration for all camps is available through Homewood Theatre at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com/index.php?sections=classes.