Homewood Theatre offers classes, shows for fall

Homewood Theatre is stepping into its fall season with a full slate of performances and student programming designed to bring the arts to all ages.

This year’s education offerings serve students from age 3 through high school. Weekly fall classes include Dramateers, a creative drama program for preschoolers and early elementary students; Young Artists, focused on improv and acting for grades 3-5; and Storytellers, a production-based class for middle and high schoolers. “We teach students from 3 years-18 years old, so there is something for everyone,” said education director Lexi Bresnan.

“More outlets for students to be creative makes Homewood ... Homewood,” Bresnan added.

The upcoming performance schedule opens with “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” running September 18-21. In October, audiences can enjoy the comedic whodunit “The Butler Did It” from October 9-19, followed by a return engagement from local performer Lucas Pepke in “Through the Seasons,” with shows October 24 and 26.

In December, the theatre presents two seasonal productions: the beloved Southern drama “Steel Magnolias” (December 4-14) and the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life Live” (December 23-28), performed in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast.

All performances take place at Homewood Theatre’s downtown location. Class registration and ticket information are available at homewoodtheatre.com.