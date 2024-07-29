Homewood Theatre offers after school programs

× Expand Advanced Improv

The Homewood Theatre is offering two after school programs for students in third to 12th grade starting in September.

Students in third to fifth grade can participate in a production of "Crimes and Rhymes". The productions chronicles the story of Mother Goose going missing.

The Big Bad Wolf is the main suspect, and the President of the United States sends his top special agent to Storyland to help solve the mystery. A host of characters from well-known nursery rhymes and fairy tales help the special agent and the local sheriff get to the bottom of things.

Beginning on Sept. 9, the program runs for nine weeks and is held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be no class on Oct. 14.

The program costs $400, and this includes class registration, a script and two tickets to the show. Shows will be performed Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 1 and 6 p.m.

A payment plan of a $100 deposit and six weekly payments of $50 is available.

For students in sixth to 12th grade, the production of "The Kid Who Couldn't Stop Drawing" will be a 10 week program that begins on Sept. 3. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

"The Kid Who Couldn't Stop Drawing" is a seemingly self-explanatory title, telling the story of a child who will let nothing stand between them and their pencil and pad. However, when a game in gym class goes horribly wrong, it hits the kid square in the face: their passion doesn't make them popular.

The kid decides to put down their pencil and try to fit in, but they didn't count on one thing: the drawings themselves object, leaping off the page and rampaging through the town. The kid, joined by a rag-tag group of fellow not-so-cool classmates, embark on an effort to restore order.

The program also costs $400 and includes registration a script and two tickets to the show. Shows will be Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

A payment plan of a $100 deposit and five weekly payments of $60 is available as well.

For more information or to register, visit https://homewoodtheatre.coursestorm.com/category/after-school.