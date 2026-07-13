Homewood Theatre launches "Shrek Jr." production camp with festival opportunity

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Homewood Theatre will present a two-week "Shrek Jr." Production Camp for rising sixth through 12th graders from July 27-Aug. 7.

The camp meets weekdays from noon-5 p.m. and gives students the opportunity to participate in a fully staged musical production. Every student who enrolls will be cast in the show, although auditions will be held on the first day to determine roles.

Performances are scheduled for Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

This year's production also serves as Homewood Theatre's entry for the Junior Theater Festival in Atlanta in January 2027. All cast members will have the opportunity to attend the festival, although participation is optional. Students who choose to compete will be required to attend additional rehearsals during the fall.

The $500 camp focuses on all aspects of musical theater, including acting, singing and performance, while giving students the experience of producing a full-scale show. Throughout rehearsals, teaching artists will guide participants through theater games, character development, script work and ensemble performance in a supportive environment.

On the first day, campers will check in at the theater lobby before meeting their teaching artists and fellow cast members. Instructors will review expectations and rehearsal schedules before leading students through activities designed to build confidence, creativity and collaboration. Participants are encouraged to use their body, voice and imagination while exploring characters and developing performance skills.

At the conclusion of each rehearsal day, students will return to the lobby for parent pickup.

More information about the Junior Theater Festival and fall rehearsal schedule will be provided to enrolled families.

Registration is available at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com/index.php?sections=classes.