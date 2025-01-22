Homewood Theatre hosting auditions this weekend

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre

The Homewood Theatre is hosting auditions this weekend for their upcoming show, "Dearly Departed". They are also partnering with On Stage Collective to hold auditions for their NYC Cabaret.

NYC Cabaret

Auditions for the NYC Cabaret will be held at the theatre on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

On Stage Collective holds auditions all over the country to find talent for their program that aims to create immersive theatrical experiences in venues across the U.S.

The NYC Cabaret is open to teen and adult performers, and participants will have the opportunity to work with a professional theatrical staff as well as a cast of talented artists from around the country to rehearse and perform a show at a premiere cabaret venue in New York City.

Auditions are free, but those selected for the program will choose from three participation fee packages. The program will take place over the summer in June and July and requires participants to travel to New York. Register for auditions here.

Dearly Departed

Auditions for the Homewood Theatre's "Dearly Departed" show will be on Sunday from 6:30-9 p.m.

Performance dates will be April 3 - 13, and rehearsals will begin in late February.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No roles have been pre-cast. Headshot and résumé are appreciated but not required.

If you have any questions, email kyle@homewoodtheatre.com.

The show follows the story of a strong, southern family that proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and sometimes hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion. This play is a fun comedy with a lot of heart.

Characters being cast include: