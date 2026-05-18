Homewood Theatre closes season with Tony-nominated musical “Working”

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Homewood Theatre will present “Working” from May 28 through June 7 as the final production of its season.

Based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book of interviews with American workers, the musical highlights the lives and experiences of people whose jobs often go unnoticed, including teachers, waitresses, factory workers, housewives and laborers.

The production features music by several acclaimed songwriters, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Schwartz and James Taylor. The musical earned six Tony Award nominations.

Homewood Theatre said the production also serves as a tribute to the nation’s upcoming semiquincentennial celebration by honoring the everyday people whose work shapes communities and the country.

Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m., except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at homewoodtheatre.com.