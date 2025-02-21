Homewood Theatre celebrating Cabaret Month in March

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre and The Michael J. and Mary Anne Freeman Cabaret Series are celebrating Cabaret Month in March.

The first two entertainers include Carl Dean and Courtney Cook.

Dean's cabaret show, "Reflections, Ruminations, Ramifications, and the Rest of It" is with us on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. This show promises to be a fun, thought provoking evening of music and storytelling at Homewood Theatre. Dean will share thoughts on life, love, parenthood, theatre and more in this personal and intimate musical journey through some of his favorite tunes, stories and all the things that take up space in his head. The incredible Michael King will be Music Director for this one and he will be tickling the ivories all night long.

Cook's cabaret show is March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Cook, a native of Hoover, recently returned home after a couple of decades living in NYC and Los Angeles, where she performed cabarets in both cities. She appeared on stage here at Homewood Theatre in last year’s “‘Til Beth Do Us Part” and “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” and at Virginia Samford Theatre in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” She's even been on television in “Parks & Recreation,” “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace," and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Later in the month, the theatre will have Lucas Pepke, Sunny Brown, The Cahaba Chamber Chorale, our monthly cabaret show, and Suzanne Mann.

Grab your tickets for all the March Cabaret shows at www.homewoodtheatre.com.