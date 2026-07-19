Homewood Theatre brings Ms. Rachel-inspired fun to preschool summer camp

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will host a Ms. Rachel Camp for children ages 3-5 from Monday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 7.

The camp meets daily from 9 a.m.-noon and introduces preschoolers to the world of theater through songs, dances, games and crafts inspired by the popular children's educator Ms. Rachel. Campers will end the week with a short showcase for family and friends.

Throughout the week, teaching artists will lead children in imaginative play while helping them develop confidence using their actor's tools — body, voice and imagination. Campers will participate in theater games, storytelling, movement activities and creative crafts in a welcoming environment designed for young learners.

On the first day, families will check in at the theater lobby before children meet their instructors and classmates. Teaching artists will review the daily routine and guide campers through fun activities while encouraging creativity, collaboration and self-expression. Parents are invited to pick up campers in the lobby at the conclusion of each day.

The cost is $200 and registration is available at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com/index.php?sections=classes.