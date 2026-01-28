Homewood Theatre brings ‘The Chicken Fried Fabulous Spa-Dee-Dah Sisterhood’ to the stage

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Theatre

Homewood Theatre will present “The Chicken Fried Fabulous Spa-Dee-Dah Sisterhood” on Feb. 5-7 and 12-13 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances Feb. 8 and 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Written by Jones Hope Wooten, a team of three playwrights (one of whom was a writer for “The Golden Girls”), the show is a sequel to “The Hallelujah Girls,” which previously delighted Homewood audiences.

The comedy follows Sugar Lee, Carlene, Nita, Mavis and Crystal as they navigate friendship, rivalry and big dreams at their beloved day spa, Spa-Dee-Dah. As the women set their sights on franchising the spa across Georgia, chaos ensues when a rival sets her sights on Crystal’s closely guarded chocolate cookie recipe — the spa’s secret to success.

Tickets are $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit homewoodtheatre.ludus.com.