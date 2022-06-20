Homewood Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season

Homewood Theatre has announced their 2022-2023 season. 

The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show and a holiday classic in the theater’s new location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South.

Individual tickets and season tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.homewoodtheatre.com.

Show: Bill Bugg and Friends - Part 5

Dates: Aug. 25, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Bill Bugg is back with an all new cavalcade of cabaret to kick off our season. He and his friends will be singing show tunes and standards backed by a swinging combo.

Show: Neil Simon’s I Ought to be in Pictures

Dates: Oct. 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Classic Neil Simon comedy about a scriptwriter who is surprised by his teenage daughter and her dreams of movie stardom.

Show: It’s a Wonderful Life Live!

Dates: Dec. 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

The family movie classic as you’ve never seen it. This production presents the story as

a radio broadcast complete with period costumes, wonderful actors and 1940s era

sound effects.

Show: The Hallelujah Girls

Dates: Feb. 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Hilarious comedy from the writers of “The Golden Girls” television program. A group of

feisty southern females rally together at their church-turned-day-spa for big laughs!

Show: A Fox on the Fairway

Dates: April 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m., April 23 at 2:30 p.m., April 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m., April 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Great farcical romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a

private country club.

Show: Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses

Dates: June 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m., June 4 at 2:30 p.m., June 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m., June 11 at 2:30 p.m.

A gulf coast hotel experiences mixed up room numbers and illegal activities and

plenty of laughs! It’s a mystery! It’s a love story! Most of all, it’s a laugh riot!

Tickets: $25 General Admission for individual productions

$150 Season Tickets (includes reserved seating). 

Order online at www.homewoodtheatre.com. For more information, call 205-873-1816.

-- Submitted by Kyle Bass