Homewood Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media The new space of Homewood Theatre is located at the corner of 19th Street South and 28th Avenue South in downtown Homewood on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Homewood Theatre has announced their 2022-2023 season.

The season will include four comedies, a cabaret show and a holiday classic in the theater’s new location at SoHo Square in downtown Homewood. All performances will be on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees at 2:30 p.m. at 1831 28th Avenue South.

Individual tickets and season tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.homewoodtheatre.com.

Show: Bill Bugg and Friends - Part 5

Dates: Aug. 25, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

Bill Bugg is back with an all new cavalcade of cabaret to kick off our season. He and his friends will be singing show tunes and standards backed by a swinging combo.

Show: Neil Simon’s I Ought to be in Pictures

Dates: Oct. 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30 at 2:30 p.m., Nov. 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Classic Neil Simon comedy about a scriptwriter who is surprised by his teenage daughter and her dreams of movie stardom.

Show: It’s a Wonderful Life Live!

Dates: Dec. 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

The family movie classic as you’ve never seen it. This production presents the story as

a radio broadcast complete with period costumes, wonderful actors and 1940s era

sound effects.

Show: The Hallelujah Girls

Dates: Feb. 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Hilarious comedy from the writers of “The Golden Girls” television program. A group of

feisty southern females rally together at their church-turned-day-spa for big laughs!

Show: A Fox on the Fairway

Dates: April 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m., April 23 at 2:30 p.m., April 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m., April 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Great farcical romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a

private country club.

Show: Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses

Dates: June 1, 2, 3 at 7:30 p.m., June 4 at 2:30 p.m., June 8, 9, 10 at 7:30 p.m., June 11 at 2:30 p.m.

A gulf coast hotel experiences mixed up room numbers and illegal activities and

plenty of laughs! It’s a mystery! It’s a love story! Most of all, it’s a laugh riot!

Tickets: $25 General Admission for individual productions

$150 Season Tickets (includes reserved seating).

Order online at www.homewoodtheatre.com. For more information, call 205-873-1816.

-- Submitted by Kyle Bass