Homewood taking applications for Ward 5 BOE seat

by

Homewood is accepting applications for a Ward 5 Board of Education opening, and applications are due April 14.

Interested applicants should email their resume and cover letter to City Clerk Bo Seagrist at bo.seagrist@homewoodal.org before 4:30 p.m. on April 14.

Interviews will be conducted the week of April 14 and April 21. The position will be appointed on April 28.