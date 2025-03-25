Homewood taking applications for Ward 5 BOE seat

× Expand Photo by Ingrid Schnader The Homewood City Schools Board of Education building, lcoated on Dale Avenue near Trinity United Methodist Church, houses administrative offices and meeting rooms. The monthly Board of Education meetings are typically held here.

Homewood is accepting applications for a Ward 5 Board of Education opening, and applications are due April 14.

Interested applicants should email their resume and cover letter to City Clerk Bo Seagrist at bo.seagrist@homewoodal.org before 4:30 p.m. on April 14.

Interviews will be conducted the week of April 14 and April 21. The position will be appointed on April 28.